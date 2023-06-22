Old Port Advisors Purchases 2,227 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

DUK stock opened at $91.65 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

