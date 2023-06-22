Old Port Advisors Raises Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in International Paper by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in International Paper by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 26.4% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper Stock Performance

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Shares of IP opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.