Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 519 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.7% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.9 %

MS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,371. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

