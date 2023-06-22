OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Down 2.3 %

OCX opened at $0.21 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491. Company insiders own 6.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

