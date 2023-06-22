Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Up 11.7%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.14 and last traded at C$3.14. 199,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 64,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ONC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jonestrading set a C$9.00 target price on Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.75.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of C$198.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.14.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.