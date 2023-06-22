ONE Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

