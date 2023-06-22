ONE Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

