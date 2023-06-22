ONE Advisory Partners LLC Invests $318,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

