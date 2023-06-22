ONE Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,282 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

