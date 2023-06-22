ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 10,802 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

