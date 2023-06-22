One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.3% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. 423,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

