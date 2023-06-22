One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 3.2% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after acquiring an additional 311,842 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 115,489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $464.10. The stock had a trading volume of 186,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,519. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

