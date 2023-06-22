One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IGOV traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,731. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

