Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) fell 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 33,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 30,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

