Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Insider Sells $43,783,337.43 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Screven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.11. 17,571,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40. The company has a market cap of $329.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

