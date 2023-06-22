Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,462,544 shares of company stock valued at $248,943,597 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.22. 1,209,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,509,744. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $329.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

