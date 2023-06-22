Orchid Price Up 14.2% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $53.71 million and $5.41 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018408 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,195.47 or 0.99968064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

