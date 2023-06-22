Organigram (TSE:OGI) Shares Up 1.9%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 265,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 395,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Organigram Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

About Organigram

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of C$39.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.01696 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

