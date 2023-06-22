Organigram (TSE:OGI) Shares Up 1.9%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 265,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 395,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Organigram Stock Down 5.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Featured Articles
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.