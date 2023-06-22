Oxen Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $279,118.73 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,212.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00290547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.00460060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00484719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00057222 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,580,693 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.