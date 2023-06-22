Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:BULD)

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BULD traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $21.96.
