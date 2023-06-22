Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:ECOW)

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3002 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ECOW traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $19.26. 17,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,186. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Get Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.44% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.