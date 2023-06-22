Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:CALF)

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CALF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.18. 425,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.