Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0896 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Pacer WealthShield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Pacer WealthShield ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,579 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 241.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000.

Pacer WealthShield ETF Company Profile

The Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer WealthShield index. The fund tracks an index that toggles between equity and Treasurys, or a combination of both, on a monthly basis depending on monthly moving averages. PWS was launched on Dec 11, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

