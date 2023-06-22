PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) vs. Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Head to Head Analysis

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PagerDuty and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -27.74% -35.07% -10.82% Intellinetics 1.02% 5.92% 2.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of PagerDuty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Intellinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of PagerDuty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $370.79 million 5.37 -$128.42 million ($1.20) -17.99 Intellinetics $14.02 million 1.07 $20,000.00 $0.03 122.67

This table compares PagerDuty and Intellinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intellinetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellinetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PagerDuty has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PagerDuty and Intellinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 2 8 0 2.80 Intellinetics 0 0 1 0 3.00

PagerDuty currently has a consensus target price of $33.30, suggesting a potential upside of 54.24%. Given PagerDuty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Summary

Intellinetics beats PagerDuty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Response, that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; PagerDuty Process Automation products, which empower users with the ability to create automated workflows and runbooks that span different scripts, tools, APIs, and system commands to safely hand off the knowledge required to use these tools correctly and consistently; PagerDuty Event Intelligence, that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; and PagerDuty for Customer Service, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and federal, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

