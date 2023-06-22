Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.24 ($0.16), with a volume of 2003626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.64 ($0.16).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Pan African Resources from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 27 ($0.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Pan African Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £234.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pan African Resources Company Profile

In other news, insider Cobus Loots bought 200,000 shares of Pan African Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,269.35). 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.