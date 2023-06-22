Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.31. 306,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

