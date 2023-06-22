Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,350 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.08. 96,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,515. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.01. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 269.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

