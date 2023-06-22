Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 0.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,682 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,100,000 after acquiring an additional 938,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,228,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after acquiring an additional 685,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIP. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 446.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

