Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 162 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

SYY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

