Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 448 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.87. The company had a trading volume of 688,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,166. The company has a market capitalization of $185.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

