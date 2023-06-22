Park Lawn Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Park Lawn Price Performance
PLC stock opened at C$22.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.50. The stock has a market cap of C$780.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$20.64 and a 1 year high of C$35.55.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$117.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.14 million. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.3792517 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Park Lawn
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
