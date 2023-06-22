Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading Up 1.5%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 231,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Patriot One Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile



Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.

