Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $23.10 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000579 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006921 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,000,269,397 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.