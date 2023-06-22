PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. PCS Edventures!.com shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 35,000 shares traded.

PCS Edventures!.com Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

