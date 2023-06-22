Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on July 17th

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKST shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

