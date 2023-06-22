Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $15.20 EPS

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.75 by ($15.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 48.29% and a return on equity of 31.14%.

Performance Shipping Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PSHG opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Performance Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Shipping

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performance Shipping stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) by 2,606.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,198 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.00% of Performance Shipping worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

