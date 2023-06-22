Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 1,712 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 573,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,156. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

