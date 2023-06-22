Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 258 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

HON stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.09. 131,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.42.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

