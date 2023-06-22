Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,974,966. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.