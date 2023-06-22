Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 146,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

