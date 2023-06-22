Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $57,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 320.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

TFC traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.96. 755,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,912,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.