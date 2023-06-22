Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 242 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Stock Down 1.4 %

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $9.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $679.68. 44,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,863. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

