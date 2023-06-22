Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned approximately 0.25% of First Financial worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THFF. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $390.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded First Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Insider Activity at First Financial

In related news, Director Tina Jane Maher acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tina Jane Maher acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,310 shares of company stock worth $109,205. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.