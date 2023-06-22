Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 1,981 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,396,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,901,000 after buying an additional 1,003,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,628,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,364,000 after acquiring an additional 553,201 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 671,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 662,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CMF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,298. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

