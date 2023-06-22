Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Permian Resources comprises approximately 0.9% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 3,230.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,739,000 after buying an additional 2,759,146 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,993,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 758,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 4.53. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $12.05.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

