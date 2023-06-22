Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,396 to GBX 1,192. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Persimmon traded as low as GBX 1,095 ($14.01) and last traded at GBX 1,106.54 ($14.16), with a volume of 934995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,134 ($14.51).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSN. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,230 ($15.74) to GBX 1,300 ($16.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.63) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.91) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.23) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,474.33 ($18.87).

Insider Transactions at Persimmon

In other news, insider Jason Windsor sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.52), for a total value of £45,366.20 ($58,050.16). Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Trading Down 2.9 %

Persimmon Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.38, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,266.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,299.57.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

