Piershale Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,389 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) by 353.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares makes up 0.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,038 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 67,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,185,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 6.3 %

SOXS stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

