PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.27

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as low as $7.98. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 101,638 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 36,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

