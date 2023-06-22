PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.27

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as low as $7.98. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 101,638 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
