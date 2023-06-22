PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $28.06. 6,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 19,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $146.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.91% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

