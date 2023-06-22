Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s previous close.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

NYSE PLNT opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

